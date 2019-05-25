AHSEC Class 12 Result 2019 declared @ ahsec.nic.in: Secondary Exams Council (Class 12) has been declared on the official website @ ahsec.nic.in . The AHSEC 12th result of 2019 has been released for over 2.43 lakh in the state. The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 80.57 per cent. Reports say that 1,86,279 students appeared for the Arts stream exams, 18,297 students from Commerce and 37,468 in case of Science. As per the Assam HS Result 2019, Khushboo Firdous topped Arts stream with 95.60%, Bitupan Arandhara topped Science with 95.60% and Ashim Sarkar topped Commerce stream with 94.80%.
AHSEC Class 12 Result 2019 declared: How to check Class 12 results:
Step 1- Visit the official results website of AHSEC: resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in
Step 2- On the homepage click on the HSSLC Result 2019 link.
Step 3- Fill your AHSEC Class 12 examination roll number and other details and hit ‘Submit’
Step 4- Once your result appears, download and take a printout of it for future use.
AHSEC Class 12 Result 2019 declared: How to check results via SMS
If students fail to access their Class 12 scores via websites, they can avail SMS service. To receive Class 12 results on your mobile phones, type – ASSAM12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263
AHSEC Class 12 Result 2019 declared: Other websites to check scores
- www.examresults.net
- www.examresults.net/assam
- www.indiaresults.com
- exametc.com
- iresults.net
- yesresult.com
- www.result.shiksha
- www.assam.shiksha
- www.assamonline.in
- assamjobalerts.com
- assamresult.in
For the year 2019-19, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has successfully conducted the Assam Class examination. The Assam Class 12 higher secondary examinations were held from February 12 – March 14 across 826 centres.
AHSEC Class 12 Result 2019 declared: Total students stats
Arts: 186279
Commerce: 18297
Science: 37468
Vocational: 910
Arts 1st Div: 18572
Commerce 1st Div: 3796
Science1st Div: 15860
Vocational 1st Div: 262
2nd Div:
Arts:42436
Commerce: 5303
Science: 1320
Vocational: 500
3rd Div:
Arts: 73486
Commerce:6490
Science:2482
Vocational:24
Fail:
Arts: 41756
Commerce:1892
Science:3460
Vocational:92