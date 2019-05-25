AHSEC Class 12 Result 2019 declared: The class 12th result or Higher secondary result has been declared on the official website @ ahsec.nic.in. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 80.57 per cent. As per reports, nearly 1,86,279 students had appeared for the Arts stream exams, 18,297 students passed from Commerce and 37,468 passed the Science stream pass out.

AHSEC Class 12 Result 2019 declared @ ahsec.nic.in: Secondary Exams Council (Class 12) has been declared on the official website @ ahsec.nic.in . The AHSEC 12th result of 2019 has been released for over 2.43 lakh in the state. The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 80.57 per cent. Reports say that 1,86,279 students appeared for the Arts stream exams, 18,297 students from Commerce and 37,468 in case of Science. As per the Assam HS Result 2019, Khushboo Firdous topped Arts stream with 95.60%, Bitupan Arandhara topped Science with 95.60% and Ashim Sarkar topped Commerce stream with 94.80%.

AHSEC Class 12 Result 2019 declared: How to check Class 12 results:

Step 1- Visit the official results website of AHSEC: resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage click on the HSSLC Result 2019 link.

Step 3- Fill your AHSEC Class 12 examination roll number and other details and hit ‘Submit’

Step 4- Once your result appears, download and take a printout of it for future use.

AHSEC Class 12 Result 2019 declared: How to check results via SMS

If students fail to access their Class 12 scores via websites, they can avail SMS service. To receive Class 12 results on your mobile phones, type – ASSAM12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

AHSEC Class 12 Result 2019 declared: Other websites to check scores

www.examresults.net

www.examresults.net/assam

www.indiaresults.com

exametc.com

iresults.net

yesresult.com

www.result.shiksha

www.assam.shiksha

www.assamonline.in

assamjobalerts.com

assamresult.in

For the year 2019-19, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has successfully conducted the Assam Class examination. The Assam Class 12 higher secondary examinations were held from February 12 – March 14 across 826 centres.

AHSEC Class 12 Result 2019 declared: Total students stats

Arts: 186279

Commerce: 18297

Science: 37468

Vocational: 910

Arts 1st Div: 18572

Commerce 1st Div: 3796

Science1st Div: 15860

Vocational 1st Div: 262

2nd Div:

Arts:42436

Commerce: 5303

Science: 1320

Vocational: 500

3rd Div:

Arts: 73486

Commerce:6490

Science:2482

Vocational:24

Fail:

Arts: 41756

Commerce:1892

Science:3460

Vocational:92

