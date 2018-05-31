The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is all set to declare the Class 12 or HS final results for the last academic year at 9:30AM today. The results will be uploaded on the official website of the Board and students can download their Plus 2 results from the Board's website at www.ahsec.nic.in.

There might be some difficulties in accessing the results from the official website of the Board due to heavy traffic. In that case students can also get their results via SMS.

Students can follow the steps given below to check their Assam AHSEC HS result 2018:

Log on to the official website of the board or any other third party websites mentioned above Search for the link that reads, “HSSLC Class 12 Results 2018” on the homepage and click on the link Students will be directed to a new window In the provided fields, enter the requisite details such as your roll number/registration number and other required details Click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the Assam HSSLC Result 2018 and take a printout of the same for future reference if necessary

To get HSSLC Class 12 Results 2018 via SMS students need to type:

BSNL users type SEBA18 give space type roll number and send it to 57766

Idea/Jio/Vodafone users type AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

AirTel users type AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011

To go to the link of the official website and download the Assam HS Class 12 result 2018 directly, click here: Assam ASHEC HSSLC Results 2018

