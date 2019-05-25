AHSEC Class 12th result 2019: The class 12th result or HSE examination result has been declared by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on the official website ahsec.nic.in. Students who had appeared in the examination can check it through the official website. Last year, the Assam board HSE results were declared on May 31, 2018.

In this year 2019, nearly 2.2 lakh students had appeared for the AHSEC class 12th exams

In the previous year, the Assam board HSE results were announced on May 31. The pass percentage in the humanities stream touched at 90.77 per cent, 85.74 per cent in science and 84.64 per cent in commerce.

Candidates can check your result on other official websites such as ahsec.nic.in, examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, sebaonline.org, assamonline.in, eduassam.com.

HSEC Class 12th result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) i.e. ahsec.nic.

Step 2: Click on the link which says Assam HS Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the space provided.

Step 4: Click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your Assam HS Result 2019 will appear

Step 6: Download it. Take out a print out for future use.

The class 12th board examination was held by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council from February 12 to March 14. A total number of 2,42,843 students appeared for the AHSEC HSC exam. Out of which 1,86,187 students were from the arts stream. For science and commerce stream, over 37,455 and 18,291 candidates appeared for the exam respectively.

In the previous year, among the districts, Dhemaji topped with 90.77 pass percentage. Darrang secured the second position by securing 85.98 pass percentage. Lakhimpur secured third position with 85.42 pass percentage. The least performing district was Karbi Anglong (56.39 per cent).

