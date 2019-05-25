AHSEC Class 12th result 2019 @ ahsec.nic.in: Higher secondary exam result has been declared @ ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. Students can check it on the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in. The students can also check it on the official websites including like examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.

AHSEC Class 12th result 2019 @ ahsec.nic.in: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC) has declared the Assam HS Result 2019, today at 9 am. Once the results are live, students can check it on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council’s official website, resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in Examinees can also check their results on websites including like examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.

The class 12th board examination was conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council from February 12 to March 14. A total number of 2,42,843 candidates have appeared for the AHSEC HSC exam, out of which 1,86,187 candidates were from the arts stream. For science and commerce stream, as many as 37,455 and 18,291 candidates appeared for the exam respectively.

Here are the LIVE updates:

AHSEC Class 12th result 2019: Meet the toppers

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC) has declared the Assam HS Result 2019 on the official website, ahsec.nic.in. Khushboo Firdous tops Arts stream with 95.60 per cent, Commerce stream topper Ashim Sarkar secures 94.80 per cent

AHSEC Class 12th result 2019: Overall Pass percentage for Arts, Commerce stream

Overall pass percentage of Arts stream stood at 75.14 per cent and Commerce pass percentage stood at 87.79 per cent. Athlete Hima Das had secured first division in the HSSLC examination. If not checked, the candidates can check it through the official website.

AHSEC Class 12th result 2019: Assam CM, Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates toppers

Chief minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter to congratulate the students. He wrote heartiest congratulations to all successful candidates of Assam HS Examination 2019. May this milestone inspire them to pursue and fulfil your dreams.

Heartiest congratulations to all successful candidates of Assam HS Examination 2019. May this milestone inspire you to pursue and fulfill your dreams. My best wishes. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 25, 2019

AHSEC Class 12th result 2019: Check their scores through SMS and App

Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Your Assam results 2019 will be sent to you in your inbox. AHSEC has also introduced a mobile app namely Upolobdha in order to check Assam HS final result.

Click here to download AHSEC app from Google store.

AHSEC Class 12th result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) i.e. ahsec.nic.

Step 2: Click on the link which says Assam HS Result 2019.

Step 3: Click to link that says Assam 12th Result 2019.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the space provided.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Your Assam HS Result 2019 will be dispalyed

Step 7: Download it and take out a print out for future use.

List of websites to check, download AHSEC HSC Result 2019:

ahsec.nic.in

examresults.net

results.gov.in

indiaresults.com

sebaonline.org

assamonline.in

eduassam.com

