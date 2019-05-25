AHSEC Class 12th result 2019 @ahsec.nic.in: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC) will be declaring the Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019 today at 9 am. Once the results are live, students can check it on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council's official website, resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in. Examinees can also check their results on websites including like examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.

AHSEC Class 12th result 2019 @ahsec.nic.in : The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC) will be declaring the Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019 today at 9 am. Once the results are live, students can check it on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council’s official website, resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in Examinees can also check their results on websites including like examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.

The class 12th board examination was conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council from February 12 to March 14. A total number of 2,42,843 candidates have appeared for the AHSEC HSC exam, out of which 1,86,187 candidates were from the arts stream. For science and commerce stream, as many as 37,455 and 18,291 candidates appeared for the exam respectively.

AHSEC Result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website, resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in. Now on the home page, the link for Assam 12th Result 2019 would be highlighted. Tap on the link Now on the new window, enter important details like your roll number Now click the submit button Your result will appear on the screen Download it.

Last year, AHSEC class 12th results were declared on May 31. In 2018, the pass percentage of the HS Final examination was 56.04 percent. The pass percentage among the boys was 59 percent and for girls, it was 53.23 percent.

In Assam, The Board of Secondary Education, Assam(SEBA) conducts 10th board exams. This year, the Assam board declared the Class 10th result on May 15. Around 47.94 percent of students cleared the class 10th or HSCL/AHM examination this year.

The pass percentage of the male candidates was 4.7 percent higher than the female candidates. Boys secured 62.69 pass percentage while 57.99 percent of girls managed to clear the exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App