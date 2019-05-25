AHSEC Class 12th result 2019: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has finally announced the results for class 12 or HSE examination today on the official website ahsec.nic.in.The students who appeared for the examination are advised to check their scorecards at the official website. This year, over 2.2 lakh students sat for the AHSEC class 12th exams.

Last year, the Assam board HSE results got announced on May 31. The pass percentage noted was 90.77 per cent for the humanities stream and on the other hand, 85.74 per cent in science and 84.64 per cent in commerce.

As per the data required, 5,303 students bagged second division numbers in the commerce stream. The pass percentage for commerce stream is 87.79%. Approximately 17,797 students sat for the Commerce examination, 87.59% have passed it. In the same way, a total of 1,78,998 candidates sat for the Arts examination, 75.14% have passed it.

A total of 18,572 students bagged first division in Arts stream while 3,796 students secured first division in the Commerce stream. On the other hand, 15,860 students secured first division in Science and 262 students secured first division in Vocational.

HSEC Class 12th result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) i.e. ahsec.nic.

Step 2: Click on the link which says Assam HS Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the space provided.

Step 4: Click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your Assam HS Result 2019 will appear

Step 6: Download it. Take out a print out for future use.

The students are advised to check their scorecards as soon as possible on the official website. The official websites might get stuck because of high traffic but the students can still download their results from the third-party websites. We have mentioned below a few of them!

ahsec.nic.in

examresults.net

results.gov.in

indiaresults.com

sebaonline.org

assamonline.in

eduassam.com.

