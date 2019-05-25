AHSEC Result 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be releasing the Assam Class 12th Result 2019 today i.e. May 25 at 09:00 AM. All the students who appeared for the Assam HS examination in the month of February / March are advised to visit the official website of AHSEC i.e. ahsec.nic.in.

AHSEC Result 2019 @ ahsec.nic.in: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has decided to declare the Assam Class 12th Result 2019 / Assam HS Result 2019 / Assam 12th Result 2019 today i.e. May 25 at 09:00 AM. All the students who appeared for the Assam Class 12 examination are advised to visit the official website of AHSEC i.e. ahsec.nic.in. This year, Assam Education Board conducted the Higher Secondary exam from February 12 to March 14, 2019. As per reports, a total of 2,42,843 candidates had appeared for the AHSEC HSC exam out of which 1,86,187 candidates were from the arts stream. While 37,455 from science stream and 18,291 from commerce stream appeared for the exam respectively.

List of websites to check, download AHSEC HSC Result 2019:

Steps to check and download Assam Board Class 12 Result 2019 via website:

Step 1: Visit official websites of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) i.e. ahsec.nic.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Assam HS Result 2019.

Step 3: Then, click to link that says Assam 12th Result 2019.

Step 4: Enter the required details like registration number, roll number and name.

Step 5: Submit the mentioned above credentials.

Step 6: Your Assam HS Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your AHSEC Higher Secondary Result 2019 for future reference.

Soon after checking your Assam Result 2019, make sure you visit your respective school in order to collect the original mark sheet, migration certificate and provisional certificate in order to use them for college admission. No mentioned above website will provide the original mark sheet that can be used in college admission.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App