The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is all set to announce the HS or Class 12 final results on its official website on May 31, 2018. The students who are eagerly waiting for their results can check the HS results at ahsec.nic.in as soon as it is declared by the board.

The Class 12 Board Examination results for the academic year 2017-18 is going to be declared by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on May 31, 2018, as per reports in a leading daily. The results will be uploaded on the official website of the board after it is released on the scheduled date at a press conference at 11:00AM. An official from the Board has revealed that the mark sheets will also be available on the same day at the respective schools.

Moreover, the students who had appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 examination this year can check their results on the official website of the Council at ahsec.nic.in and download the same with the help of the steps given here. The results will also be available on other websites such as resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students can follow the steps given below to check their “AHSEC Class 12 Results 2018”

Visit the official website of the AHSEC, ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in Search for the link that read, ‘AHSEC Class 12 Result 2018’ and click on the same Students will be directed to a different page Enter the necessary details, such as Roll Number and submit Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To go to the official website directly, click here: AHSEC Class 12 Results 2018

