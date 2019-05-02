AHSEC Results 2019: This year, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has decided to release the AHSEC Class 12th Results 2019 and AHSEC Class 10th Results 2019 by the end of May. The candidates who appeared for the examinations that were conducted by the Assam Board in March, are advised to keep an eye on the official website i.e. ahsec.nic.in.

AHSEC Board Results 2019 @ ahsec.nic.in: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to declare the AHSEC Class 12th results 2019 and AHSEC Class 10th results 2019 in the third week of May, this year. The Assam Board will release the scorecards of each and every candidate who appeared for the examination on the official website of AHSEC i.e. ahsec.nic.in. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is known for conducting the examination for Class 10 (Higher School Leaving Certificate) and Higher Secondary Certification. This year, the Board decided to conclude the Class 10th examination on March 6, 2019 and Class 12th examination on March 14, 2019.

Note: Students who appeared for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website mentioned above in order to know the latest updates about the AHSEC Board Results 2019.

Steps to check the AHSEC Class 12th Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council / AHSEC i.e. ahsec.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads AHSEC Class 12th Results 2019:

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new page.

Step 4: Fill in the required details like Roll No, Date of Birth and Name and submit.

Step 5: Your AHSEC Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your results and take a print out of it for future reference.

Students who appeared for AHSEC Class 10th Examination 2019, will have to follow the same given above steps to check their AHSEC 10th Results 2019.

Last year, overall of 56.04 per cent students cleared the AHSEC Class 10 Results 2018. While, 56 per cent went on to graduate in their desired colleges and institution after clearing the AHSEC Class 12th Results 2018. The Assam Board last year too released the Class 12th and Class 10th results on the official website of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council and Secondary Education Board of Assam.

