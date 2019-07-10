AIAPGET Admit card 2019: The hall ticket has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET). The entrance examination will be held on July 14, 2019. The duration of the examination will be conducted from morning to afternoon shift by the NTA. Now, the examination will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

Interested candidates can download their admit card from the official website, nta.ac.in or ntaaiapget.nic.in.

The exam will be of 400 marks conducted to admit the students for AYUSH-based courses including Homoeopathy, Unani et al, and colleges in India. The test will be conducted in multiple languages.

The AIAPGET admit card also consist of venue and reporting time details. Candidates will now need to follow the same religiously.

AIAPGET admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, ntaaiapget.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘admit card link’ at the left-hand panel

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed, download teh same and take a print out.

The exam was earlier conducted by the Ministry of Ayush.

The charge has been given to NTA from this year onwards for conducting the exam.

Same is also eligible for entry to All India Institute of Ayurveda. The qualifiers of the examination will be eligible for counselling. For the qualification, one needs 50 percentile marks (40 percentile for reserved category candidates).

NTA AIAPGET admit card 2019: Important details

Name of the organization: National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name: All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2019)

Exam date: July 14th,2019 (2:30 PM To 4:00 PM)

Official website: ntaaiapget.nic.in

Candidates who will qualify the examination will be eligible for counselling. For qualification, one needs to secure 50 percentile marks (40 percentile for reserved category candidates).

