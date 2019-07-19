AIAPGET Answer key 2019P: The National Testing Agency recently releases All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET). Candidates can check or challenge the answer key @nta.ac.in

AIAPGET Answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the answer key for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET). Candidates can check the answer key 2019 on the official website of NTA, or click on the link @nta.ac.in to directly visit the website.

Meanwhile, after checking the answer key candidates also challenge the NTA- AIAPGET answer key by July 20 till 11: 50 pm. However, a fee os Rs 1000 will be applicable. Candidates must know that answer key will appear in an online mode.

Follow the steps to check the AIAPGET Answer key:

Step 1: Click on the link @nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link AIAPGET

Step 3: A new Webpage will open

Step 4: Click on the link, under News & Events, Public Notice: Display of Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge

Step 5: Candidates can download it or take a hard copy of it for further reference.

How to Challenge The answer Key:

1) Click on the link @ntaaiapget.nic.in

2) Click on the generated link Click here for Key Challenge.

3) Candidates have to Login with their Application Number, Password and Click on Submit button.

4) Click on the generated link ‘CLICK HERE FOR ANSWER KEY CHALLENGE’.

5) A question ID will appear in sequential order.

6) The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for

the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA.

7) Candidates may use any one or more of the Option IDs are given in the next four columns by clicking the checkbox.

8) After selection, the option, click on, ‘Save your Claims and Pay Fee’ and move to the next screen.

9) If candidates wish to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

10) Click on the link ‘Save your Claim Finally’.

11) Candidates must have to pay the fee by clicking on ‘Click here to Pay Key Challenge Fee’.

13) Select the Payment mode and Pay your fee @ Rs. 1,000/- for each question

challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking only.

14) In case your challenge is found correct, candidates fee will be reimbursed in the same

account.

