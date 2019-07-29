AIAPGET result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 29, 2019 (Today) released the AIAPGET result 2019. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the announcement of the AIAPGET result can check the result on the official website of NTA, or click on the link @ntaaiapget.nic.in to visit directly.
Candidates must know that the result will appear in an online mode, To access the result candidates must provide the important credentials such as exam roll number, date of birth and other details on the website. Candidates must read the result details very carefully and download it for future reference.
Follow the steps to check the AIAPGET Results in 2019 online:
Step 1: Click on the link @ntaaiapget.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, under the Current Events Tab on Right Hand Side
Step 3: Click on the generated link, Download Result Option
Step 4: Candidates must enter the credentials like exam Roll Number, date of birth, Captcha, Hall ticket upload etc.
Step 5: Enter the Security Pin/captcha as displayed on the screen
Step 7: Click on the Submit button
Step 8: The result will appear in a PDF format
Step 8: Check AIAPGCET Result displayed on the screen
Step 9: Download result scorecard
Step 10: Candidates must take a printout for future reference.
National Testing Agency (NTA) was established in 2017 by the Union Council of Ministers, NTAs function is to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), National Eligibility Test (NET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).