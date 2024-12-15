AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024: Release Date, Exam Pattern, And Download Steps

The Bar Council of India will release the AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 on December 15, with the exam scheduled for December 22. Candidates can download the hall ticket from allindiabarexamination.com. The test features 100 questions across 19 topics, including Constitutional Law, IPC, and Family Law.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 on December 15, 2024, for candidates appearing for the All India Bar Examination-XIX (AIBE 19). Aspirants can download their hall tickets directly from the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 19 written examination is scheduled to take place on December 22, 2024. The test will feature 100 questions drawn from 19 subjects critical to the legal profession.

Subject-Wise Question Breakdown for AIBE 19

Here is the complete distribution of questions across the 19 topics:

Constitutional Law: 10 questions

Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions

Code of Civil Procedure (CPC): 10 questions

Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions

Alternative Dispute Redressal, including Arbitration Act: 4 questions

Family Law: 8 questions

Public Interest Litigation (PIL): 4 questions

Administrative Law: 3 questions

Professional Ethics and Misconduct Cases: 4 questions

Company Law: 2 questions

Environmental Law: 2 questions

Cyber Law: 2 questions

Labour and Industrial Law: 4 questions

Law of Tort, Motor Vehicle Act, Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions

Taxation Law: 4 questions

Law of Contract, Property Laws, Negotiable Instruments: 8 questions

Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions

Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions

How to Download AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024

Follow these simple steps to download your admit card:

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 link displayed on the homepage. A login page will appear; enter your login details. Submit the information, and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify the details on the admit card and download it. Print a hard copy for future use.

The AIBE 19 admit card is mandatory to enter the examination hall. Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details on the card. For any discrepancies or additional details, visit the official website of AIBE.

