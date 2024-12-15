AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024: Release Date, Exam Pattern, And Download Steps

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 on December 15, 2024, for candidates appearing for the All India Bar Examination-XIX (AIBE 19). Aspirants can download their hall tickets directly from the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
The AIBE 19 written examination is scheduled to take place on December 22, 2024. The test will feature 100 questions drawn from 19 subjects critical to the legal profession.
Subject-Wise Question Breakdown for AIBE 19
Here is the complete distribution of questions across the 19 topics:
- Constitutional Law: 10 questions
- Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions
- Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions
- Code of Civil Procedure (CPC): 10 questions
- Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions
- Alternative Dispute Redressal, including Arbitration Act: 4 questions
- Family Law: 8 questions
- Public Interest Litigation (PIL): 4 questions
- Administrative Law: 3 questions
- Professional Ethics and Misconduct Cases: 4 questions
- Company Law: 2 questions
- Environmental Law: 2 questions
- Cyber Law: 2 questions
- Labour and Industrial Law: 4 questions
- Law of Tort, Motor Vehicle Act, Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions
- Taxation Law: 4 questions
- Law of Contract, Property Laws, Negotiable Instruments: 8 questions
- Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions
- Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions
How to Download AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024
Follow these simple steps to download your admit card:
- Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
- Click on the AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 link displayed on the homepage.
- A login page will appear; enter your login details.
- Submit the information, and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Verify the details on the admit card and download it.
- Print a hard copy for future use.
The AIBE 19 admit card is mandatory to enter the examination hall. Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details on the card. For any discrepancies or additional details, visit the official website of AIBE.
