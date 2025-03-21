Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Out: Check Scores, Qualifying Marks, And Next Steps

The Bar Council of India has declared the AIBE 19 results on March 21, 2025. Candidates can check their scores on the official website by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Out: Check Scores, Qualifying Marks, And Next Steps


The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 today, March 21, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination on December 22, 2024, can now access their results on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

All India Bar Examination

How to Check AIBE 19 Results:

  1. Visit the official AIBE website: allindiabarexamination.com.
  2. Click on the ‘AIBE 19 Result 2024’ link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.
  4. Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.
  5. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Qualifying Marks:

To pass the AIBE 19 examination and receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP), candidates must achieve the following minimum scores:

  • General Category: 45%
  • SC/ST and Other Reserved Categories: 40%

What’s Next After the AIBE 19 Results?

Qualified Candidates: Those who cleared the exam will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (CoP), allowing them to officially practice law in India. The BCI will notify candidates about the CoP issuance process soon.

Failed Candidates: Those who did not pass can reappear for the next AIBE exam in 2025. The BCI will announce the schedule for AIBE 20 on its official website.

Enrollment Process: Candidates should complete their enrollment with their respective State Bar Councils after receiving the CoP.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on AIBE 19 Result

1. Where can I check my AIBE 19 result?

2. What if I forget my registration number?

  • You can retrieve your registration number by clicking on ‘Forgot Registration Number’ on the login page.

3. Will the BCI release scorecards separately?

  • No, candidates must download their scorecards from the official website after logging in.

4. How soon will I receive my Certificate of Practice (CoP)?

  • The BCI will notify qualified candidates about the CoP distribution process in the coming weeks.

