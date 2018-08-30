AIBE XII 2018: The AIBE XII results have been declared on the official website of All India Bar Examination. candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can check their results online by logging into allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE XII 2018: The All India Bar Examination or AIBE XII results have been released by the All India Bar Examination conducting authority on its official website – www.allindiabarexamination.com. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can now download the results by logging into the official website with the help of the instructions given below.

AIBE is an open book exam which examines the knowledge of law graduates. This examination is organized in 11 different languages and candidates need to score at least 40% to pass the AIBE examination. The candidates who have qualified in the examination will be given Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

How to download the All India Bar (AIBE) XII Examination results 2018?

Visit the official website of All India Bar Examination at www.allindiabarexamination.com Search for the link that reads, “AIBE-XII 2018 results” and click 0n the same Candidates will be directed to a different page Enter the necessary details such as registration number or roll number and click on the s=ubit button The AIBE-XII results 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer screen

To go to the official website of All India Bar Examination or AIBE and directly download the AIBE-XII 2018 results, click on this link: http://www.allindiabarexamination.com/

