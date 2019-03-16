AIBE XIII Result 2019 Declared: The result of XIII (13) Exam 2019 has been declared by the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Every year, the bar council conducts this examination. The basic purpose to conduct this examination is to test the eligibility in practising law across India.

The XIII (13) Exam 2019 result has been declared by the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) Bar Council on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Every year, the bar council conducts this examination to test the eligibility in practising law across India to select the advocates.

Steps to check your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of All India Bar Examination allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the result, AIBE XIII.

Step 3: Mention your date of birth and roll number.

Step 4: As soon as you click on the submit button on the homepage your result gets displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take the print of the result as per your requirement.

Request to recheck examination 2019:

Step 1: Rechecking of the answer sheets will be accepted from March 15, 2019, to March 31, 2019.

Step 2: The Rechecking of the answer sheets will be costing Rs 200 per answer sheet.

Step 3: The rechecked answer sheet results will be informed to the candidates within 7 working days after the submission request for the revaluation received by the department.

Step 4: The candidates who want to check their answer sheets personally must visit the Bar Council Of India for the selection of their time slot.

Step 5: The place for rechecking will be informed to the candidates after the application is received by the Bar Council Of India.

Step 6: Candidates will not be getting the Xerox of the answer sheet as well as answer key at as cost.

Step 7: The Demands Draft amounting to Rs 200 will be made in the favour of the Bar Council of India payable at New Delhi.

Step 8: Rechecking details attached with the demand draft’s date after March 31, 2019, will be rejected.

The Postal address for the rechecking :

Bar Council of India

21 Rouse Avenue Institutional Area ITO,

Near Bal Bhawan

New Delhi – 110002.

visit the link to directly download the form:

http://aibe13.allindiabarexamination.com/Rechecking%20Form.pdf

Details about All India Bar Examination (AIBE):

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) examines an advocate’s potential of practising law as a profession in India.

AIBE assess basic level skills. The main purpose is to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law. Besides this, the basic understanding and knowledge of an advocate are tested.

After passing the examination candidate will be awarded “Certificate of Practice” by the Bar Council of India. AIBE will be conducted in 40 cities all across India.

Candidates will have 11 languages to choose for attempting the examination. Examination pattern will be multiple choice question and it will be an open book exam.

The notification bringing the All India Bar Examination into force was passed by the Legal Education Committee and the members of the Bar Council of India at duly constituted meetings on April 10, 2010, and April 30, 2010.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More