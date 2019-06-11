AICET CTIS 2019 Results out: The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has announced the results for the All India Common Entrance Test for Craft Instructor Training Course (AICET CTIS) 2019. All the candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of the DGE, mimionlineadmissions.in.

AICET CTIS 2019: The results for the All India Common Entrance Test for Craft Instructor Training Course (AICET CTIS) 2019 has been announced by the Directorate General of Training (DGT). All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the All India Common Entrance Test for Craft Instructor Training Course (AICET CTIS), nimiadmissiononline.in. All the candidates need to enter the appropriate and required details in order to check their result.

The entrance examination for the All India Common Entrance Test for Craft Instructor Training Course (AICET CTIS) was conducted by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) on June 1, 2019 and the exam was held through online mode. The entrance exam is conducted for the admissions to the Industrial Training Institutes and ITITOs or the NSIT for trade like the fitter, carpenter, craftsmanship among all other trades. The examination was held accross 26 centres in the country. All the candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam are required to hold a NTC, NAC (NCVT certificate in relevant trade) or a diploma or a degree from a recognized Board of Technical Education, or any equivalent certification as per the general eligibility criteria.

Steps to download the AICET CTIS 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the AICET CTIS, nimionlineadmission.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying AICET CTIS result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided details in the mentioned fields to make a login.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your AICET CTIS 2019 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and a keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

