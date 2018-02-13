AICTE is all set to announce the result of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on 15 February 2018. The score card will be declared on the official website of All India Council for Technical Education @aicte-cmat.in. CMAT) is an online computer-based test. It is a national-level admission test for facilitating institutions to select suitable students for admission in all management programmes by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will release the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) result on 15 February 2018. Candidates who participated in the CMAT2018 exam can, check their score and download their result from the official website of All India Council for Technical Education @aicte-cmat.in. Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is an online computer-based national-level admission test for facilitating institutions to select eligible students for admission in management programmes.

Aspirants can check results of All India Council for Technical Education Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on CMAT 2018 merit list flashing on the top of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Check and download the file

Merit list of the AICTE Common Management Admission Test will be prepared on the basis of the marks. Candidates will get 4 marks for each right answer, and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. In the case students get the same score the rankings will be done on the sectional score:

Quantitative techniques and data interpretation

Logical reasoning

Language comprehension

General awareness

CMAT is an all India level test, which goes on for 3 hours. The Exam is based on four sections Quantitative technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness. Every section includes 25 questions, each correct answer carries four marks and each wrong answer will carry one negative marking.