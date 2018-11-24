AICTE has suggested some radical reforms in the form of 'open book examination', compulsory internships for students and training for lecturers. As per the recent examinations reforms policy proposed by the AICTE, traditional written exams are cited to have a significant weakness as they promote learning by mugging, rote and the application in the later stages are mostly superficial.

AICTE has suggested some radical reforms in the form of ‘open book examination’, compulsory internships for students and training for lecturers. It has directed the affiliated universities and management bodies to be vigil while choosing the curriculum that would be optimal for holding open book examinations. As per the recent examinations reforms policy proposed by the AICTE, traditional written exams are cited to have a significant weakness as they promote learning by mugging and rote and the application of the knowledge later is cosmetic.

The AICTE argued that the open book examination would lower down the levels of stress that the students go through during various examinations and would be less harsh on their brains and memory. The open-book examination will bear some similarities to the traditional time-bound examinations but the students will be able to access their textbooks and study materials while replying the questions. This is will be instrumental in testing the applicative, analytical and evaluative skills of the students, stated the policy.

B-Tech colleges in Karnataka have welcomed the reforms proposed by the AICTE. This has been a long0-standing demand of the colleges. Although the AICTE has approved open book exams, not all the exams would be an open book exam. They will only be implemented when the necessity arises and there is a possibility to successfully implement them. Different methods of examinations are mentioned in AICTE’s reforms manual, however, some exams may have questions that would be based on memory. But that will only remain to a limited extent.

Open nook examinations will emphasis on practical application of knowledge, problem-solving and analytical skills than simply memorising the facts and jot them on the answer papers, opines the AICTE.

After much contemplation and discussions, the AICTE has finally recommended compulsory internship training programmes for the engineering graduates. The BE/BTech students will have 600-700 hours of students in their entire course and the diploma students will have internships of 450/500 hours. the students will be awarded credits by the end of their internships. Fresh technical teachers will have to undergo induction training programs at the time of joining and ill have to update themselves every year with in-service training programs which will be run by the college management.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More