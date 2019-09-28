AIESL Recruitment 2019 Notification: The Online application process for 170 AIESL Assistant Supervisor posts is all set to close soon. Interested candidates are advised to check the notification and submit their applications as soon as possible before the closure of the online application process.

AIESL Recruitment 2019 Notification: The Online application process for Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) Assistant Supervisor posts is all set to close through the official website of the organization today, September 28, 2019. All the candidates who are eligible and interested to apply to the vacant posts are advised to check the notification and fill the online application form as soon as possible before the closure of the AIESL Recruitment 2019 application process. Candidates need to log into the official website – http://aiesl.airindia.in/ to apply for the posts.

According to reports, the online application process for 170 vacant positions at AIESL was opened on September 7, 2019, and the last date for submission of the applications is today, September 28, 2019.

How to download the AIESL Recruitment 2019 Notification?

Candidates need to visit the official website – http://aiesl.airindia.in/

On the homepage, click on the Career link at the bottom of the page

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, under the Notification for the Post of Assistant Supervisor in Air India Engineering Services Ltd. option, click on the link, “ Click here to view advertisement

On clicking, a PDF will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and go through the same for future reference

How to apply for Assistant Supervisor posts of AIESL Recruitment 2019?

Once again candidates have to visit the official website mentioned above

Now, on the homepage, click on the Career link

Here, under the Notification for the Post of Assistant Supervisor in Air India Engineering Services Ltd. option, click on the link that reads, “ Online link to apply for the Post of Assistant Supervisor in Air India Engineering Services Ltd.

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the application page

Fill the online application form and upload necessary documents

Submit the form and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Notification: http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/823_1_Advt-Notification-06092019.pdf

For more information regarding the vacancies at AIESL or Air India Engineering Services Limited, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

