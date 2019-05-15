AIIMS Admit Card 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science, AIIMS MBBS 2019 has scheduled to release the hall tickets today on the official website aiimsexams.org. Like last few years, people are expecting AIIMS New Delhi to release the admit cards in the mid-afternoon today.

The students who have applied for the admit cards should download it from the official website directly. AIIMS MBBS 2019 examination is scheduled to take place on May 25 and 26. The tests will be taken in two different slots. The students should note that the examination city, centre and slot that are alloted will be mentioned in the admit card as well.

The students who want to download their admit cards are advised to follow these following steps.

Visit the official website aiimsexams.org

Now, find and click on aiimsexams.org present on the homepage

A new window will appear on your screens, click on MBBS.

A box with the latest updates will flash now.

Click on the option to proceed.

You will now be taken to the login page.

Provide the required credentials including registration and password to login to your account.

Download the hall ticket by clicking in the link.

Take a copy or print out of the admit card for further use.

The students should note that the admit cards are very important to sit for the examination and thus, it should be kept very carefully. Also, the hall tickets have all the details that is required to log in.

The students should note that scores of AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam will decide the fate as the students will be shortlisted on the basis of that. The official schedule for AIIMS MBBS counselling has not been announced but will soon be released on the official website.

