AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science, Bhopal is hiring the candidates for Lab Technician post. The selection for these posts will be based on written test which will be conducted on September 4. Candidates are advised to reach selection venue, department of Microbiology, Ground Floor, Medical College Building, AIIMS Bhopal for the written test at 3 p.m.

Applicants must take a printed copy of the application form to appear in the written exam. After the selection, candidates will be working on a contractual base, therefore they can be terminated at any time by giving 30 days notice or salary. And the candidates who are working in the government sector, he/she has to submit No Objection certificate.

Candidates are informed that they will be posted any place as per the requirement of the project which includes rural area and field sites. Neither no hostel will be provided by the side of the organization nor extra money will be given, candidates need to manage themselves.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Candidates should have B.Sc degree or Intermediate with a diploma in Medical laboratory technology.

Experience required for the post is a minimum of 5 years.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2019: Salary and age

Both seats are under the unserved category.

Candidates will be earning Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300 per month.

Age should not be exceeded from 30 years.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2019: Things to carry for written test

Print out of application form submitted online.

2 passport size photographs

Self-attested photocopies of proof of date of birth (class 10th certificate/ school leaving certificate)

Eligibility qualification mark-sheets

Required degrees

