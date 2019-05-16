Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through in the prescribed format on its official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in on or before June 7, 2019.

AIIMS, Bhopal Recruitment 2019: Apply for 37 faculty and non faculty posts at aiimsbhopal.edu.in

AIIMS, Bhopal Recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has invited applications for 37 faculty and non faculty positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through in the prescribed format on its official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in on or before June 7, 2019.

Here are important details for the recruitment process:

Last Date for submission of application: June 7, 2019

Vacancies for faculty members: 21

Vacancies for non faculty members: 16

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in on or before June 7, 2019.

Candidates can also apply for the posts through the Sarkari Naukri app available of the Google Play Store.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal is one of the seven AIIMS institutes established in the country by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). The institutes were aimed at reducing regional imbalances in delivering quality healthcare in the country. AIIMS institutes provide graduate and postgraduate medical courses and training. All AIIMS centres also have state of the art hospitals. The government plans to set up six new AIIMS institutions in the country under the PMSSY scheme.

The first such institute was established in Delhi through an Act of Parliament. Besides providing graduate and postgraduate courses, the institutes also give nursing, paramedical and other related training to the interested students. In its mission statement, AIIMS Bhopal said that it seeks to establish a centre of excellence in medical education, training, healthcare and research imbued with scientific culture, compassion for the sick and commitment to serve the under served.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App