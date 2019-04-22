All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has finally dropped a notification regarding the application procedure for Medical Research Officer Positions that are vacant. The total number of posts available is 1 and the person will get hired as a Medical Research Officer. Also, the applicants should keep in mind the eligibility criteria to sit in the walk-in-interview.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has finally dropped a notification regarding the application procedure for Medical Research Officer Positions that are vacant. The candidates who are interested and come under the eligibility criteria can easily send their applications on the official wesbite by 28 April 2019.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal is now accepting applications for the vacant posts of Medical Research Officer. This is a golden opportunity for all of those who wanted to work with the prestigious institution. The candidates who are eligible to sit for the examination can easily come for the walk-in-Interview on 29 April 2019.

The candidates who want to pass in this recruitment drive should also keep an eye on the latest notifications which get released on the official website. To save you from the chaos, we have listed some of the most important details here! Also, here is the direct link to the notification.

Find all the important dates here!

1. Last Date for submission of Application: 28 April 2019

2. Date of Walk-in-Interview: 29 April 2019

Number of vacant posts!

The total number of posts available is 1 and the person will get hired as a Medical Research Officer. Also, the applicants should keep in mind the eligibility criteria to sit in the walk-in-interview.

Eligibility criteria:

1. The person should at least hold a degree for MBBS/BAMS/ BHMS/BDS degree from a recognized University.

2. The person should have a grip over computer application and should have experience in Clinical data collection or health/Medical research projects.

3. To look at the further detailed Educational qualification for the other posts, you can visit the official website of AIIMS Bhopal that is http://www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in

Age Limit for the candidates is 30 years and crossing this age bracket would not be allowed to sit in the interview.

Emoluments: The person who gets hired will get 60,000/-per month. The candidates who are applying for the position should also keep in mind that the position is entirely temporary.

AIIMS Bhopal ranks as one of seven AIIMS apex healthcare institutes that have been made by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna(PMSSY). These 7 reputed institutions are being established by an Act of Parliament on the lines of the original All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi which also provides both undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in all its branches and related fields, along with nursing and paramedical training.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More