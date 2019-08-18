AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2019: AIIMS Bhubaneshwar is willing to hire candidates for various posts including Law Officier, Blood Transfusion, and Medical Physicist.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneshwar has invited the application for the recruitment of Law Officer and other posts on its official website. Interested candidates have to submit an application for their application form before due date September 17, 2019.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2019: Check out all the available vacancies below

For Clinical Psychologist there is only 1 post available.

For Medical Physicist there are 3 posts available.

For Antenatal Medical there is 1 post available.

For Blood Transfusion Officer there 1 post available.

For Law Officer, there is 1 post available.

For Child Psychologist, there is 1 post available.

For Deputy Medical Superintendent there are 6 posts available.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2019: Required Qualification and experience

Antenatal Medical Officer: Candidate needs to have recognized medical qualification certificate included in 1 or 2 schedules or part 2 of the 3rd schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

Medical Physicist: Candidate should have pursued M.Sc in Physics or M.Sc in Medical Nuclear/Physics Medicine from recognized Unversity.

Blood Transfusion Officer: Candidate needs to have recognized medical qualification certificate included in 1 or 2 Schedule or Part 2 of the 3rd schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. And experience required is at least 5 year of Blood Bank Works.

Deputy Medical Superintendent: The Candidates need to have recognized medical council certificate included in 1 or 2 Schedule or Part 2 of 3rd schedule of the Indian Medical Council,1956. And the experienced required is at least 3 years in Hospital Administration.

Clinical Psychologist: The candidates need to have done a medical post-graduate degree from a recognized university in any of the following courses: Medical and Social Psychology, Master of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology, Psychology, Clinical Psychology or Applied Psychology.

Child Psychologist: Candidates need to have at least 2 years of experience in Child and Adolescence of mental health. And candidates should have M.A./M.Sc in Psychology with M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology.

Law Officer: Candidates should have a degree in Law or equivalent and also she or he must have experience of at least six years in the legal practitioner.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2019: Need to submit

Email Id

Scanned signature

Online payment details for the application fee

Scanned passport size photograph

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App