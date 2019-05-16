AIIMS-Delhi Junior Resident recruitment 2019: Apply for junior residents posts, salary Rs 56,100 per month  

The salary for the post will be Rs 56,100 per month plus allowances. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at jr.aiimsexams.org/StudentLogin.aspx.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has invited applications for the post of junior residents (non-academic) for July 2019 session. The salary for the post will be Rs 56,100 per month plus allowances. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at jr.aiimsexams.org/StudentLogin.aspx.

Here are important details of the recruitment process:

Last date for online submission of applications is June 3, 2019.

Candidates should have MBBS/BDS degree (including statuary internship) or equivalent degree recognised by MCI/MDI.

Candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS not earlier than three years before the start date of junior residency i.e. July 1, 2019 will be considered.

Candidates must have DMC/DDC registration before joining.

Junior Residents (Non-Academic) whose services were terminated by AIIMS in the past on account of any disciplinary ground will be ineligible for the posts.

A maximum of three terms are allowed for all eligible candidates.

AIIMS graduates will be considered on a preferential basis.

Candidates who have done more than three terms of Junior Residency either at AIIMS or outside will not be considered.

Those who have worked in army, central health services, private nursing homes and private practice will be considered equivalent to junior residency (Non-Academic)

Counselling will be held on June 13 at Jawarhal Auditorium, AIIMS.

Late or incomplete applications will be rejected.

An acknowledgment will be sent to successful applicants at their email addresses.

Application status will be available on http://www.aiims.ac.in and http://www.aiims.edu.

Selected candidates will have to bring documents in original along with 1 set of attested copy of the documents: degree, marksheet, internship completion certificate, date of birth, caste certificate, PWD certificate and DMC/DDC registration for verification. Candidates will not be allowed to sit for counselling without these documents.

Candidates belonging to the reserved categories, EWS, OBC, ST, SC, PWD, including OPH, will be considered as per government rules.

