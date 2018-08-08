AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2018: The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences has invited applications for the post of Computer Programmer, Project Engineer and others on its official website. Last date for submission of filled up applications for the same is August 16, 2018.

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2018: All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Computer Programmer, Project Scientist/ Project Engineer, Animator, Lab Technician and other posts through an online recruitment notification on its official website.

According to reports, there are around 10 vacancies in the department and interested candidates can check the website of AIIMS for the detailed notification. Meanwhile, the candidates are required to fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying to the posts. The last date for submission of filled up application forms is August 6, 2018 till 4:00PM.

Also, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences has released notifications for freshers on its official website www.aiims.edu. Fresh candidates can check the website and check the detailed notification for applying in different cadres.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2018 result declared @ cbseresults.nic.in, check how to download

Qualification

Computer Programmer: Those who are interested to apply for the post of Computer Programmer in Delhi AIIMS must have B. E/ B. Tech in computer / electronics/electrical/ biomedical/ mechanical engineering/ IT/Instrumentation with two years experience or Masters degree in relevant subjects.

Project Scientist/ Project Engineer: Those who are interested to apply for the post of B. E/ B. Tech in computer / electronics/electrical/ biomedical/ mechanical engineering/ IT/Instrumentation with two years experience or Masters degree in relevant subjects

Animator: Candidates should have a Diploma in Animation or relevant subject, 3 years of experience in design and animation, or degree in animation or master’s degree in relevant subject.

Lab Technician: Candidates must be Graduate in Science from a recognized university or 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in medical laboratory or one-year DMLT.

Attendant: Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent

For more details click on this link: https://www.aiims.edu/images/pdf/recruitment/advertisement/neurosurg-2-8-18.pdf

Name of the posts and Number of Vacancies:

Computer Programmer: 3

Project Engineer: 2

Animator: 3

Lab Technician: 1

Attendant: 1

ALSO READ: HP D.El.Ed. CET 2018: HPBOSE releases D.EL.Ed. CET 2018 Provisional Answer Key @ hpbose.org

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2018 announced @ cbse.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More