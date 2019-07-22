AIIMS, Delhi Recruitment 2019: AIIMS, Delhi has issued a notification, for the recruitment to the post of Junior Resident post where it was mentioned about details of walk-in-interview. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on Aug 13, 2019 at 09:00 a.m. Selected candidates will receive Rs. 15600+5400 (grade pay) entry pay of Rs. 56,100/- per monthly plus usual allowances, as per rules.

Applications have been invited for the Indian citizens (including OCI/PIO) for the posts of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) in the speciality as indicated against each for the candidates who belonged to the UR, EWS, OBC, SCand ST at the level of 10 of pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs 15,600/-+ 5,400/-(GP)) with entry pay of Rs. 56,100/-per month plus usual allowances as admissible. The last date for submission of the application for these posts is Aug 3, 2019.

The form can be downloaded from the Institute web sites aiims.edu, aiims.ac.in and aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS, Delhi Vacancy Details

Junior Resident: 89 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Resident Jobs

Educational Qualification: A MBBS degree or equivalent degree recognised by Medical Council of Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on Aug 13, 2019 at Jawaharlal Auditorium/Conference Hall, AIIMS, New Delhi. They should carry all the original certificates and other documents.

A number of vacancies as indicated against each post/category is provisional. It may vary at the time of selection without any notice.

About AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi is an autonomous body. This was established under an Act of Parliament. As a part of its activities, the Institute runs a teaching hospital for training of undergraduate and postgraduate students in the various fields of Medical Sciences.

