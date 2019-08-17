AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for 503 Nursing Officer vacancies at aiimsexams.org. Candidates must apply for the same before the last date i.e. August 21, 2019.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS, New Delhi had released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for 503 Nursing Officer Posts through its official website – aiimsexams.org. All the candidates who are interested can check the details of the recruitment examination by downloading the AIIMS Recruitment 2019 Notification online. Candidates need to submit their applications soon as the application process will be closed on August 21, 2019.

The AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officers Notification 2019 is now available on the official website of AIIMS. candidates must note that the authority will be conducting a recruitment examination for the Nursing Officer (Grade B) posts. The authority aims to fill 503 vacant posts through this recruitment drive in Delhi Hospitals including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, and others.

Candidates need to complete the AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer online application process through AIIMS official website www.aiimsexams.org. by August 21, 2019. The authority will conduct the Nursing Officer Selection Examination at various centres across the country on September 15, 2019.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Application process starts on – August 1, 2019

Last Date for submission of Online Application Submission – August 21, 2019 (latest by 05:00 PM)

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officers Exam 2019 date – 15 September 2019

The AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officers Exam Results will be declared on 24 September 2019.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total Nursing Officer (Grade B) posts – 503

Unreserved – 282

Other Backward Class (OBC) – 123

Scheduled Caste (SC) – 66

Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 32

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts must not be less than 18 years or more than 30 Years of age as on the last date of submission of online applications.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2019: How to Apply?

Eligible candidates are advised to log into the official website – www.aiimsexams.org and submit their filled up applications by 5:00 PM on August 31, 2019.

