AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science, New Delhi has invited applicants for walk-in interview for the designation of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 23 September 2019. Before appearing for the interview candidates must check the eligibility criteria for the job.

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2019: Important Date

Walk-in-Interview is scheduled on September 23, 2019

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor (Laboratory Medicine): 02

Assistant Professor (Neurology): 02

Assistant Professor (Medicine): 03

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification needed for the respective jobs:

Assistant Professor (Laboratory Medicine): D.M. in Neurology from any recognized institution with at least 1 year of teaching and research experience.

Assistant Professor (Neurology): M.D. (Medicine) with at least 3 years of teaching and research experience in any recognized institution.

Assistant Professor (Medicine): M.D. (Laboratory/Microbiology/Pathology/Bio-Chemistry/Hematology) with at least 3 years of teaching and research experience in any recognized institution.

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2019: How to apply

As this job does not have any examination procedure so there is no hassle of the application form. Candidates should check their eligibility for the desired post and if they are eligible they should go for the walk-in-interview.

All-India Institute of Medical Sciences is the leading medical institute of India which is famous for providing the best services in terms of medical facilities. It was established as an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament with the objects to develop patterns of teaching in Undergraduate and Post-graduate Medical Education in all its branches so as to demonstrate a high standard of Medical Education in India to bring together in one place educational facilities of the highest order for the training of personnel in all important branches of health activity; and to attain self-sufficiency in Post-graduate Medical Education.

