AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for 124 faculty posts on aiimsgorakhpur.in. Candidates can check the details such as eligibility criteria, vacancy and others given below.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has invited applications for the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor Posts through a recruitment notification released on the official website.

All those who are interested to apply are advised to check the details of the AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2019 and apply through the prescribed format on or before the last date The last date for submission of the AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2019 application form has been scheduled for September 9, 2019.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The online submission of application starts from August 10, 2019

The last date for online application submission is September 9, 2019

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Name and Number of Posts vacant

Total number of posts – 124

Professor– 23

Additional Professor – 21

Associate Professor – 30

Assistant Professor – 50

Meanwhile, candidates can check the other necessary details such as eligibility criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit and application procedure for AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2019 by logging into the official website.

Candidates who are applying must note that they need to pay an application fee along with their applications for AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2019. Those who belong to General or OBC category will have to submit Rs. 3000, while candidates belonging to SC/ST or Ex-Servicemen has to pay Rs. 200.

For more information regarding the AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2019, candidates need to follow the updates on the official website of the recruiting authority.

Candidates can click on this direct link to go to the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur and download the recruitment notification before applying to the vacant posts: https://aiimsgorakhpur.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App