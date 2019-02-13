AIIMS Jodhpur admits card: All India Institute of Medical Studies (AIIMS) Jodhpur released admit card for the vacant posts of Lower Division clerk, upper division, clerk and data entry operators at the official website of All India Institute of Medical Studies (AIIMS)- aiims.edu

AIIMS Jodhpur admits card: All India Institute of Medical Studies (AIIMS) Jodhpur has released its admit cards for the posts of Lower Division clerk, upper division, clerk and data entry operators on their official website at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 37 vacant posts.

Applicants have to give written examination followed by a skill test to recruit candidates for the jobs. The written exam will be a multiple choice question-based examination. For each question0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Applicants will be given a total of three hours to solve the 200 marks question paper.

All India Institute of Medical Studies (AIIMS) Jodhpur syllabus

Part A- General Intelligence

Part B- General Awareness

Part C- Quantitative Aptitude

Part D- English

The total duration of 3 hours and 50 marks each.

All India Institute of Medical Studies (AIIMS) Jodhpur clerk admit card 2019: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Check the official website of AIIMS

Step 2: On the homepage click the link stating recruitment notice

Step 3: Download admit card by filling in your registration and roll number details

Step 4: New Page will open, wait till your admit card appears

Step 5: Take a print out of admit card for future references.

