All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur is inviting applicants for the posts of Senior Residents. AIIMS is going to start hiring soon and the online application submission for the posts have already started on November 19, 2018. The candidates are advised to start applying online for the post already as the last date has also been announced already. The people who want to work with AIIMS should not let go of this opportunity and immediately grab it. The authorities have announced the last date to be on December 18, 2018, and so the applications would not be accepted after that.

The candidates who are willing to work for the post can visit the official website of AIIMS Jodhpur i.e., aiimsjodhpur.edu.in and submit their application over there, following the prescribed procedure. The people who wish to crack the recruitment steps should be alert about the important dates and timings. To save you from the chaos, we have listed the dates every applicant should remember.

* Online application began at November 19, 2018

* Online application will end on December 18, 2018.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of two levels, one being the written test and the other being the interview. If a candidate clears the written examination, only then he would be able to sit for the interview. For more details on the recruitment procedure or to clear doubts, the candidates can visit the official website of AIIMS Jodhpur.

Here’s the official notification link:

http://176.9.103.92/SR/SR_2018_2/PDF/SR%20ADVERTISEMENT%2019

