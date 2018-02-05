The Online Application Form for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), MBBS Entrance Examination 2018 is tentatively going to live on February 5, 2018. Before filling the online application form for AIIMS MBBS Entrance Examination 2018, the candidates are advised to go through the notifications released by AIIMS ahead from the examination that would take place this year. The candidates are advised to go through these important instructions given on the official website aiimsexams.org before applying for AIIMS MBBS Entrance Examination 2018.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has confirmed that the online application forms for the examination would start from today, February 5, 2018, and close on March 5, 2018. Every year, a number of students take the examination for admissions to MBBS courses across various AIIMS across India. AIIMS has released the official notification regarding the examination that would take place this year. The candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully. The link for applying has been started since morning. The candidates are advised to go through these important instructions given on the official website aiimsexams.org before applying for the same.

Some of the instructions given by AIIMS are summarised below. There is a detailed AIIMS MBBS 2018 brochure available for students on the official website aiimsexams.org. The candidates should go through these before making it to the next step. As the AIIMS MBBS 2018 Online Application forms are about to commence, candidates should keep themselves prepared with the stuff that might be required during filling the online form. Before starting the Registration Form aspirants are advised to get acquainted with the major activities so that while filling the online Registration Form they may be well versed in the processes.

Following are the instructions that are taken to be under consideration before the candidates start applying for the AIIMS MBBS 2018:

The city for examination will be chosen by applicants after submission of examination fees on the first-come-first-serve basis. However, before submitting the fee candidate can check the availability of the seat. It may be noted that if the last few seats are available in a city, these may get filled by the time of the payment formalities are completed.

The fee payment can be made only through online mode by using a debit or a credit card or through net banking facility.

The applicants can choose any available city and it will be immediately allotted to the applicant. (This option will be active only after payment of fees)

There will be a drop-down list of States then choose cities where the examination will be conducted in Online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

On choosing a state, a drop-down list of Cities in that state where an examination is to be conducted can be chosen. 5. The city of examination once chosen and allotted will not be changed and any request in this regard will not be entertained. (Select the choice of city with utmost care).

As the seats in respective cities are limited, Applicants are advised to register themselves, make payment, Choose the city and submit their application format at the earliest without waiting of the last date, to avoid not getting the choice of city.

AIIMS shall allocate the Examination Centre within a city that will be displayed in the Admit Card.

AIIMS may change the chosen city and /or the allocated center for logistic & administration reasons.

Uploading of digital Images of Photograph, Signature, and Thumb-print is mandatory. Read and follow the instructions given below to avoid inconvenience and rejection of application form due to uploading of improper digital images.

https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/Registraton%20Instructions%20for%20website%20mbbs2018.pdf