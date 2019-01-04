AIIMS MBBS 2019: The last date of The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS MBBS) examination has been extended on the official website aiimsexams.org. The candidates can apply for the examination through the official website.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS MBBS) examination’s basic registration’s last date has been extended on the official website aiimsexams.org. The interested candidates can apply till January 14 through the official website. The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 25 and 26 in morning shift (9 am- 12 noon) and afternoon shift (3 pm to 6 pm) at various centres across the country.

The final registration of the examination which was scheduled to begin on January 29 has been postponed. It will begin on February 21 and continue till March 12.

Examination pattern

This time the AIIMS MBBS exam authority has introduced the two stages of the registration — basic and final. This new registration process has been started in order to avoid the inconvenience in filling the forms. Here is the important note for all the candidates, they need not to pay the application fee. Only after verifying the filled details, the candidates can go forward to the final registration.

The entrance examination for AIIMS for MBBS courses will be conducted in various centres. The examination which is conducted across India covers the main centres such as New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

