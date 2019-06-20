AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS is going to start the counselling process for AIIMS MBBS 2019 today. All the candidates who have been declared qualified in the entrance examination can check the instructions given below or log onto the official website - aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences is all set to begin the AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2019 process for the candidates who have qualified AIIMS MBBS 2019 Entrance Exam from today, June 20, 2019. The candidates who have managed to clear the entrance examination for admission to the MBBS program at AIIMS need to register themselves for the counselling process through the official website of AIIMS -aiimsexams.org.

Candidates must note that the link for registration would be activated on the official website shortly. Those candidates who have been shortlisted for the First Round of Counselling according to the in the Merit List released by AIIMS are required to register. The Counselling process will be conducted by AIIMS New Delhi for students aspiring for MBBS seats into either of the following AIIMS institutes – AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Mangalagiri (Guntur), Bhubaneswar, Patna, Raipur, Nagpur, Bathinda, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Rishikesh, Telangana, Kalyani and Rae Bareli for the 2019 session.

Moreover, the AIIMS MBBS 2019 results were declared by the examination conducting authority recently on the official website. Candidates can check the result and merit list on aiimsexams.org. Reports say that the list of candidates eligible for First Round of Counselling for Seat allocation or is now available on the AIIMS official website. This year, 3884 candidates have been shortlisted for the first round of AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App