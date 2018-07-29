AIIMS MBBS 2019: The schedule for AIIMS MBBS entrance 2019 has been released on the official website of AIIMS. Interested candidates can log on the website aiimsexams.org and check the details for the upcoming AIIMS MBBS examination.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The exam schedule for the next admission for MBBS courses in the year 2019 has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). According to the notification on the official website of AIIMS, the MBBS 2019 entrance examination for interested candidates will be held on 25 and 26 May 2019.

As per reports, the MBBS Entrance exam 2018 or the AIIMS 2018 Entrance examination for the 2018-19 academic session was held on May 27 this year. Apart from the MBBS Entrance exam 2018 schedule, the dates for other courses have also been announced through the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Reports say that the entrance exam for Postgraduate or PG courses has been scheduled for May 5, 2019 while the result is likely to be declared on May 10, 2019. Candidates who apply for MSc programs will have to appear for the exam on 29 June 2019.

Moreover, the B.Sc nursing entrance has been scheduled for June 1, 2019. Meanwhile, it had been reported that 7617 candidates had qualified the AIIMS MBBS 2018 exam this year while.

To check the notification and schedule for AIIMS MBBS Entrance 2019, interested candidates can follow the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of AIIMS, i.e. aiimsexams.org Search for the official notification link that reads, “ Now search for the, “Tentative Keydates of Entrance Examinations to be conducted during the year – 2019-20 & 2020-21 has been uploaded, Click Keydates” link to access and click on it Candidates will be directed to a different page where the dates for the MBBS 2019 entrance exam is displayed Check the dates and save it for future reference

To go to the official website of AIIMS, click on this link: https://www.aiimsexams.org/

