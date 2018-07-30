AIIMS MBBS 2019: The AIIMS MBBS entrance exam schedule for the year 2019 has been published on the official website of AIIMS. Interested candidates can check aiimsexams.org portal to see all the details for the upcoming AIIMS MBBS 2019 examination. c

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The exam schedule for the next MBBS entrance examination for admissions into medical courses at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country has been released on the official website of AIIMS. According to reports, the MBBS 2019 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on 25 and 26 May in 2019.

The AIIMS MBBS 2018 Entrance examination for the 2018-19 academic session was conducted by AIIMS on May 27 this year. The dates for exams for admissions to other courses have also been declared through the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences apart from declaring the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam schedule.

Candidates applying for admissions to Postgraduate or PG courses will have to appear for exam on May 5, 2019 while those who apply for MSc programs will have to appear for the exam on 29 June 2019. Moerover, reports reveal that the B.Sc nursing entrance exam has been scheduled for June 1, this year.

Follow the steps given below to check the schedule for AIIMS MBBS Entrance 2019:

Log on to the official website of AIIMS, i.e. aiimsexams.org On the home page click on the link that reads Exam schedule Under that click on, “Tentative Keydates of Entrance Examinations to be conducted during the year – 2019-20 & 2020-21 has been uploaded, Click Keydates” link to access the details A different window will appear where the dates for the MBBS 2019 entrance exam will be displayed Check the dates and other necessary details and save it for future reference

This is how to prepare for AIIMS 2019 examination:

You need to have a good preparation strategy NCERT books for the subjects are highly recommended by AIIMS entrance exam toppers Focus on the current affairs, follow leading media websites or newspapers for it Give mock tests to be familiar with the format Don’t mark answers blindly as negative marking is there

To go to the official website of AIIMS, click on this link: https://www.aiimsexams.org/

