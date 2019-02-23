AIIMS MBBS 2019: The final registration is all set to reopen on the official website of AIIMS from today, February 23, 2019. Candidates can follow the steps to know how to generate code at aiimsexams.org given here.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The final registration for the MBBS examination is all set to be reopened for the candidates on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) from today, February 23, 2019. This will be the last chance for the candidates this year to appear in the MBBS entrance examination for admissions into various medical courses in the institution. Candidates can check the details of the registration before applying for the examination through the official website.

Moreover, this is the last opportunity for the code generation procedure for registration. Candidates can follow the steps given here to generate code through the official website of AIIS i.e. aiimsexams.org. According to the notification released on the official website, the code generation process will remain active from February 23 till March 12, 2019.

How to generate code for MBBS 2019 registration?

Step 1: Log into the official website of AIIMS – aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Search for the announcement link on the homepage that reads, “Addendum regarding Re-opening of Facility for Generation of Code for MBBS-2019 Entrance Examination” scrolling on top of the page and click on it

Step 3: Candidates will be taken to a pdf on the next page

Step 4: Go through the entire details on the page and follow the instructions

Step 5: Download the pdf page for reference if required in future

Direct link to download the AIIMS registration Notification 2019: https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/addendum%20No.5%20_MBBS_Jan19.pdf

For more information regarding the registration, examination pattern, exam dates, candidates can visit the official website by clicking this link: https://www.aiimsexams.org/

