AIIMS MBBS 2019: The MBBS 2019 entrance examination 2019 results will be announced today on June 12 by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on the official website aiimseams.org. As per reports, the result will be uploaded on the official website in the late evening today from 6 to 8 pm. All the candidates who had appeared for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam can check their result on the official website. In the year 2019, AIIMS MBBS entrance exam was held on May 25 and 26, 2019 at various test centres all over the nation. The merit list and rank card will also be available on the official website.

In the year 2018, the AIIMS MBBS exam was held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on May 26 and 27. The test was conducted in 155 cities across India. Further, the result of the same was announced on June 18. Nearly, 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh students appeared in the AIIMS MBBS exam as per the estimation.

AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimseams.org

Step 2: Click on ‘academic courses’, on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the MBBS link. A pop-box will be displayed. Then click on proceed.

Step 5: A new page will be displayed. Enter all your log-in using details

Step 6: Result will be displayed, once declared

In the meantime, the counselling dates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) have also been released. The first round of the registration for counselling will begin from June 19. It will conclude on June 24 at 5 pm at the medical counselling committee (MCC) on the official website mcc.nic.in under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Selected candidates will have to pay fee of Rs 1,628 as academic fee and Rs 4,228 as the hostel and related fee.

