AIIMS MBBS 2019: AIIMS or All India Institute of Medical Sciences has extended the registration date for open round seat allocation for the students till August 16, 2019. According to the latest reports, the date date of counselling for admissions into the MBBS program at AIIMS is now August 16.

Candidates who wish to take admissions can check other details of the AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2019 by logging into the official website of AIIMS. All the necessary details regarding the AIIMS MBBS 2019 counselling is available on www.aiimsexams.org.

How to check the notification for extension of the registration deadline?

Students can visit the official website of AIIMS as mentioned above

On the homepage, under the Important Announcement option click on the link that reads, ”

Registration for Open Round of Seat Allocation/Counseling of AIIMS PG Courses[MD/MS/MCh(6YRS)/DM(6YRS)/MDS] July-2019, Kindly use your login credentials ”

On clicking, you will be directed to the Login page

Here, click on the Basic registration for AIIMS PG

On clicking, students will be redirected to a new window

Now, enter the necessary details as asked on the page

Click on the Login option and follow the instructions on the page as you proceed

Moreover, if students have any query regarding the admissions or counselling process, then they can contact the authority on the Toll Free No. : 1800117898 in between (Timings: 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM – Monday to Saturday).

