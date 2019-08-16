AIIMS MBBS 2019: The online registration process for counselling will be closed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences today, August 16, 2019. Candidates are advised to register through the official website for the last round of AIIMS MBBS 2019 counselling.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS is all set to close the online registration process for MBBS admission counselling today, August 16, 2019. The registration process will end by evening on the official website. All the candidates who wish to take admission at AIIMS in the MBBS courses but have not yet registered themselves must complete the process through the official website as soon as possible. According to reports, this will be the last round of the AIIMS MBBS 2019 admission counselling.

Earlier, the authority was supposed to close the registration process for AIIMS MBBS 2019 admission counselling on August 13, 2019, however, the process was extended till today, August 16. Candidates must note that those who have cleared the AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance examination and have scored the required marks will be eligible for the AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2019 for admissions into the MBBS programmes. Candidates belonging to unreserved category need 50 per cent while those belonging to SC or ST need 40 per cent to register for the counselling.

