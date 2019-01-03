AIIMS MBBS 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has recently opened the online registration process for the upcoming AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam on its official website and as per latest reports, the process is all set to be closed by the Institute today, January 3, 2019, through its official website. All the candidates must note that they are required to complete their registration process by today evening by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.org.Log into the AIIMS’ official website – aiimsexams.org.
How to register for AIIMS MBBS 2019?
- Visit the AIIMS’ official website – aiimsexams.org
- Search for the link that reads, “Academic Courses” on the homepage
- Now, candidates will be directed to the registration page
- Here, click on Basic Registration for Undergraduate Courses on the page
- Enter all the necessary details in the given space and submit
- candidates’ registration ID and password will now be generated
- Now, login with the credentials to apply online
- Fill in the application form and complete the process by uploading photograph, signature and thumb impression
- Finally, submit and take a print out of the registration form
Candidates can directly log into the official website and apply for the examination online: https://www.aiimsexams.org/
