AIIMS MBBS 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the registration process for AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam today, January 3. Candidates are advised to register themselves as soon as possible by following the steps below at aiimsexams.org.

How to register for AIIMS MBBS 2019?

Visit the AIIMS’ official website – aiimsexams.org

Search for the link that reads, “Academic Courses” on the homepage

Now, candidates will be directed to the registration page

Here, click on Basic Registration for Undergraduate Courses on the page

Enter all the necessary details in the given space and submit

candidates’ registration ID and password will now be generated

Now, login with the credentials to apply online

Fill in the application form and complete the process by uploading photograph, signature and thumb impression

Finally, submit and take a print out of the registration form

Candidates can directly log into the official website and apply for the examination online: https://www.aiimsexams.org/

