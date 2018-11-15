The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is going to start the registration procedure for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery 2019 from today i.e. November 15, 2018. The aspirants who wish to sit in the examination should note that the registrations from this year will be divided into two stages. The two-stage procedure will consist of Basic Registration and Final Registration.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is going to start the registration procedure for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery 2019 from today i.e. November 15, 2018. The aspirants who wish to sit in the examination should note that the registrations from this year will be divided into two stages. The two-stage procedure will consist of Basic Registration and Final Registration.

As soon as the AIIMS authority releases the forms, the aspirants are advised to start registration from the official website. The official website https://www.aiimsexams.org should be regularly visited by the candidates in order to get every new update. As the registration is scheduled to commence today, the site might get over-loaded with visitors so, the candidates have to patient regarding it.

As the date of the examination is sliding closer, the aspirants should pull up their socks and start prepping up for the test. With that, it is also necessary to be alert about the latest updates of it. To save you from the chaos of finding and jotting all the important examination dates, we have listed them here:

1. The date for Status of basic registration is January 3, 2019

2. The date for the final status of Basic registration is January 4-15,2019

3. Date of seat matrix and prospectus upload is January 28, 2019

4. Date of final registration is January 29 to – February 28, 2019

5. Date of Admit card release May 15, 2019

6. Date of examination is May 25, May 26 2019

7. Date of Result declaration is June 12, 2019

8. Date of commencement of 1st Counselling will be in 1st week of July 2019

9. Date of commencement of 2nd Counselling will be in 1st week of August 2019

10. Date of commencement of 3rd Counselling will be in 1st week of September 2019

11. Date of commencement of open Counselling will be in the 4th week of September 2019

The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences regularly and start registering for the examination as soon as the authorities release the form.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More