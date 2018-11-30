Students from all over the country sit in the entrance examination of AIIMS and start preparing for it from months before. The candidates who aspire to crack the entrance test should also be alert of all the important days, one of which is registration day. The candidates who wish to apply for the examination should visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences which is aiimsexams.org.

All India Medical Sciences is going to begin its registration process today for the entrance examination of the year 2019. As announced, November 30,2018 will be the day to start registrating for the dream college. AIIMS MBBS 2019 is conducted every year to give opportunities to the deserving candidates. It is considered one of the biggest medical entrances after NEET.

Students from all over the country sit in the entrance examination of AIIMS and start preparing for it from months before. The candidates who aspire to crack the entrance test should also be alert of all the important days, one of which is registration day. The candidates who wish to apply for the examination should visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences which is aiimsexams.org.

As per the earlier announcement, AIIMS will be following a different procedure for registration this time. The Two Tier Registration Process has been introduced for the MBBS paper. First the candidates need to complete their basic registration and then they will be further allowed for the final registration process.

The procedure for basic registration for the entrance examination will continue till January 3, 2019 while the final registration will stretch till March 2019.

The AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance test will be held on May 25 and May 26 of 2019. It will be valid for the MBBS courses in different campuses of AIIMS including New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Kalyani, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Mangalagiri, Rae Bareli, Raipur, Rishikesh and Telangana.

The exam pattern would follow this order:

Physics will comprise of 60 questions

Chemistry will comprise of 60 questions

Biology will comprise of 60 questions

General Knowledge will comprise of 10 questions

Aptitude and Logical thinking will comprise of 10 questions

After the registrations, the candidates should start prepping up for the tough entrance test, following all the guidelines.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More