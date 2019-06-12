AIIMS MBBS 2019 result: The result has been declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on June 12 on the official website, aiimsexams.org. It is available on the exam convener’s website. The merit list will also be released on the official website. The merit list consists of common merit list and category-wise AIIMS MBBS 2019 list. The counselling round will start in the month July’s first week. In the counselling session, a total of three phases are scheduled for alloting seats for qualifying the candidates.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi will release the AIIMS MBBS 2019 result on June 12 on the official website, aiimsexams.org. It will be available on the exam convener’s website in the form of a merit list. The common merit list and category-wise AIIMS MBBS 2019 merit list will be declared in an online mode. The counselling round is all set to begin in the month of July’s first week. A total of three phases in the counselling session are scheduled for alloting seats for qualifying the candidates.

The national level AIIMS 2019 Entrance examination was conducted on May 25-26 in two shifts. The admission is conducted to fill 1,207 MMBS seats for this year’s academic session. These seats are divided among 15 AIIMS located at New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: How to check scores on aiimsexams.org

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbbs.aiimsexams.org aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘MBBS result 2019’, on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration details

Step 4: After submitting the same, AIIMS MBBS 2019 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take out a print out of the same for future reference.

In this year 2019, since there are two shifts per day, a Normalisation procedure is being adopted by the experts. The procedure is based on an analysis of the past MBBS Entrance Examinations, which is conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will also release rank card on the same day.

AIIMS Result 2019: Steps to check AIIMS MBBS 2019 rank card

Step 1– Visit the official website of Examination Section of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences: aiimsexams.org

Step 2– On the homepage, look for AIIMS Result 2019 tab

Step 3– Click on it. Enter the required details

Step 4– Your sectional score and overall AIIMS Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5– Download the result and take a print out of AIIMS MBBS 2019 result.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App