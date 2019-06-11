AIIMS MBBS 2019: The admit cards for MBBS 2019 result is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2019 by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on the official website, aiimsexams.org, as per the official notification. Those who will pass the exam, the candidates can appear for counselling and admissions. The classes are likely to start at the New Delhi campus from August 1, 2019.

Here is an important note for all the candidates over the past few years, AIIMS had released the merit list of the candidates who had qualified.

The marks of the candidates were often released on a later date. So the candidates will be able to check the merit list on the official website aiimsexams.org and also on the respective websites of 14 other AIIMS. The counselling schedule will also be released later.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 examination was held on May 25 and 26 across the country in two shifts.

The computer-based test was for 3.5 hours duration. Over 2 lakh candidates reportedly appeared for the examination.

The medical aspirants who are waiting for AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 can follow below steps as listed below:

Step 1: Go to the official website aiimsexams.org. Click on the direct link as provided above

Step 2: Enter your hall ticket number and also other details

Step 3: Verify all the details. Submit the information

Step 4: Check AIIMS MBBS result 2019 as displayed on the screen

Every year, the admissions to AIIMS (New Delhi and 14 other AIIMS in the country) is conducted on the basis of the entrance examination.

While, the admission for AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS examinations is not being conducted on the basis of NEET examination.

No just that, there are no dental or BDS courses offered by AIIMS. Through this recruitment process, a total of 1207 seats are to be filled on the basis of the entrance examination.

