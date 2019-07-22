AIIMS MBBS 2019: The second allotment result for admission in MBBS has been declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). All the candidates can check the result by visiting the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), aiimsexams.org.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the results for the MBBS Seat Allotment Results for the second round of counseling. All the candidates who have participated in the Second round of counseling for the AIIMS MBBS admissions 2019 can check the selection status on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), aiimsexams.org. According to the official seat allotment list for the second round of counselling, the MBBS seats have been divided into three different types of students. The entrance exam for the same was held on May 25 and May 26, 2019, in two different shifts.

Steps to check AIIMS MBBS Second allotment result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), aiimsexam.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying results present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The allotment list will open up in a pdf format.

Step 5: Enter your roll number in the mentioned fields and check your selection status.

Step 6: Download the provisional allotment letter.

About the AIIMS MBBS Course:

The study of this course led the students to the award of the degree of bachelor in medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the degree will last as per the guidelines of the institute including one year’s compulsory internship.

In the MBBS course, 100 seats are for the Indian nationals and 7 seats are reserved for the foreign nationals.

