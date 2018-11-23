AIIMS MBBS 2019: 7 news AIIMS which have been added this year are at Mangalagiri, Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur, Kalyani, Bathinda, Deogarh, and Telangana. Only AIIMS Delhi offers 7 seats to foreign nationals and other regional AIIMS offer MBBS to Indian nationals. After the addition of 7 new AIIMS, the total is up from 9 AIIMS to a total of 16 AIIMS in the country.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will start the basic registration process for MBBS admissions 2019 at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS from November 30, 2018, on aiimsexams.org. Total 7 new institutes have been added to the list in comparison to last year. Reportedly it is certain that the seats will increase by 40 % due to the opening of 7 new AIIMS. It is said that there will be more than 807 seats in comparison to last year.

The 7 news AIIMS which have been added this year are at Mangalagiri, Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur, Kalyani, Bathinda, Deogarh, and Telangana. Only AIIMS Delhi offers 7 seats to foreign nationals and other regional AIIMS offer MBBS to Indian nationals. After the addition of 7 new AIIMS, the total is up from 9 AIIMS to a total of 16 AIIMS in the country.

The total number of seats available:

This year, there are a total of 1157 seats available for grabs.

1. AIIMS New Delhi – 107

2. AIIMS Bhopal – 100

3. AIIMS Bhubaneswar- 100

4. AIIMS Jodhpur- 100

5. AIIMS Patna- 100

6. AIIMS Raipur- 100

7. AIIMS Rishikesh- 100

8. AIIMS Nagpur- 50

9. AIIMS Guntur- 50

10. AIIMS Bathinda- 50

11. AIIMS Deograh- 50

12. AIIMS Gorakhpur- 50

13. AIIMS Kalyani- 50

14. AIIMS Mangalagiri- 50

15. AIIMS Rae Bareli- 50

16. AIIMS Telangana- 50

To clear the AIIMS entrance examination, one needs to obtain a minimum cut off percentage set by the authority. The minimum cut-off necessary in the Entrance Examination is 50 percentile- 50%. The scores are based on the performance of all those who appear for the entrance exam. On the basis of the aspirants performance in the entrance exam, a merit list will be prepared. There will be total of two types of merit list- Overall and Category-wise.

