AIIMS MBBS 2020: The registration process for MBBS 2020 would begin soon by the All India Institute of Management Sciences(AIIMS). The registration process is likely to start by the end of the month. Candidates must know that this registration process will be conducted for the entrance exam for AIIMS MBBS 2020. Interested students can register themselves through the official website of All India Institute of Management Sciences(AIIMS), aiimsexam.org.

All India Institute of Management Sciences(AIIMS) introduced some changes in the pattern of the application process, these changes were applied since the last year. Earlier candidates needed to fill the application form with required details and pay the fees and the application process was done but after the changes applied hat is from last year candidates need to register themselves first then they will be able to access the application form.

Direct link to the official website of All India Institute of Management Sciences(AIIMS)

AIIMS MBBS 2020: Steps to apply

These are some basic steps that applicants need to follow for a successful registration, it is important to consider these steps due to the changes introduced last year in the application process of AIIMS MBBS 2020:

Step 1: Candidates must login to the official website of All India Institute of Management Sciences(AIIMS)

Step 2: Candidates need to register themselves first, without this steps application process would not begin, this process is free of cost and will begin by the end of November.

Step 3: After the successful registration process candidates now will be redirected to the ap[plication form.

Step 4: fill in the ap[plcation form with all the details correctly

Step 4: After filling the details now upload all the necessary documents

Step 5: Candidates must make sure to proofread all the details filled in the form

Step 6: After the application is accepted candidates will generate a code and this code would be required for the final registration process.

Step 7: The final registration process would demand payment of the fees and after the complete payment on;y the application process would be completed.

NOTE: Candidates who have registered themselves last year do not need to register themselves this year.

